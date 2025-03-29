Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tahir Hussain gets bail in money laundering case after 4 years of custody

Tahir Hussain gets bail in money laundering case after 4 years of custody

He will remain in custody in a larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots case. He is also accused of a larger conspiracy in the Delhi Riots case

Tahir Hussain

While granting bail, the court observed that the accused has undergone one-half of the sentence in the money laundering case. | File Photo

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karkardooma Court has granted regular bail to Tahir Hussain in a Money laundering case linked to the North East Delhi riots of 2020. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on March 6, 2020. He has undergone half of the sentence in the money laundering case.

He will remain in custody in a larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots case. He is also accused of a larger conspiracy in the Delhi Riots case.

It is alleged that Tahir Hussain funded the anti-CAA NRC protest and communal riots.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted Tahir Hussain regular bail after considering the submissions by counsel for the accused and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

 

He has been granted bail on the condition of furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two surety bonds in the like amount.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests Vijay R Gupta of Vindhyavasini Group in loan fraud case

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Kalpataru,

Kalpataru denies ties to fraudulent group misusing name after ED statement

fraud

ED attaches ₹6.17 crore properties linked to Kalpataru Group companies

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Highlights: RBI releases Monetary Policy Committee meeting calendar for FY26

Eying benefits from digital banking, banks are now looking at building Unified Recovery Interface (UPI) for enhancing efficiency, reducing costs and getting good prices for properties of defaulters. This would be managed by PSB Alliance Ltd, a compan

Parl approves Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill; Oppn says it lacks safeguards

While granting bail, the court observed that the accused has undergone one-half of the sentence in the money laundering case.

"Keeping in view the provision under section 436-A Cr.P.C., all the facts and circumstances as discussed above, the rulings as given by both the parties and specially the ruling as mentioned in the preceding para, the court concludes that as the applicant has undergone detention of more than one half of the period of imprisonment, as provided for the offence allegedly committed by him, he is entitled for bail," ASJ Bajpai said in the bail order of March 29.

The court has imposed some conditions including that the accused shall not leave the jurisdiction of Delhi NCR without prior permission of the court. He shall not involve himself in similar kind of offence and shall not contact and influence any witness.

Tahir Hussain moved a regular bail application through advocates Naveen Malhotra and Ritwik Malhotra.

They submitted that the final outcome in the present case will depend upon the result in the case pertaining to the predicate offence, where even the charges have not been framed.

The counsel further argued that after framing of charge in the case regarding predicate offences i.e. FIR no. 59/2020, the evidence will take many many years as there are hundreds of witnesses and only after the outcome of that case, the court can conclude the proceedings in the present case and as such there is no purpose to keep the applicant under detention, when he has undergone detention of half of the sentence as prescribed under the relevant provision and meet out the condition as given under the relevant provision.

On November 3, 2022, a charge was framed against the applicant for an offence punishable under section 4 of the PML Act. The maximum punishment is seven years in this section, and the accused has undergone more than four years of detention.

The bail application was opposed by ED's special public prosecutor (SPP), who submitted that the accused cannot benefit from the provision under Section 436-A of the Cr.P.C.

It was also contended that the proviso as given in the said section makes it clear that the court may order continued detention of the applicant for a longer period than one half of the period of sentence, and considering the gravity of the offence as committed by the applicant and multiple FIRs against him, the court should use the discretion against him.

The ED submitted that the investigation, which resulted in the said ECIR, has concluded that the applicant was involved in criminal conspiracy, cheating, and document falsification. At his direction, a huge amount of money was withdrawn from different companies and used in the riots.

The ED submitted that the proceeds of crime can be considered to be around Rs 5.24 crores and out of this amount, investigation in respect of Rs 1.5 crore has been completed, which corresponds to the amount as fraudulently removed by the applicant from the bank accounts of the companies owned or controlled by him from the period October, 2019 to January, 2020 and the cash was used in the anti CAA protests in North East Delhi and communal riots.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ram, Ram Lalla, Ayodhya

Ayodhya gears up for Ram Navami celebrations with extensive preparations

child patient

UN lauds India's efforts in mitigating childhood mortality, stillbirth

Relief aid, relief material, rescue

Highlights: India sends relief materials to quake-hit Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma'

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs

6-day international workshop on land governance concludes in Delhi

crime against women rape assault

Nearly 28,000 women, children victims of atrocities in 11 months: Minister

Topics : Enforcement Directorate PMLA case money laundering case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOGT vs MI LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon