Home / India News / Nearly 28,000 women, children victims of atrocities in 11 months: Minister

Nearly 28,000 women, children victims of atrocities in 11 months: Minister

As per data provided by Parida, the maximum number of 2,099 women and children were tortured in Jajpur district

Informing the House about steps taken to prevent crimes against women and children in Odisha. | Representational

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Nearly 28,000 women and children were victims of atrocities in Odisha in 11 months till January 31, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida informed the state assembly on Saturday.

While replying to a query from BJD MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallick, Parida, who heads the Women and Child Development Department, said, "As per information collected from the Crime Against Women and Children Wing of the Home Department, 27,973 women and children became victims of atrocities in the state in 11 months from January 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025."  As per data provided by Parida, the maximum number of 2,099 women and children were tortured in Jajpur district, followed by Ganjam police district (1,823), Mayurbhanj (1,573), Bhadrak (1,371), Balasore (1,305), and Keonjhar (1,329).

 

Similarly, 1,110 women and children from Dhenkanal, 1,102 from Cuttack, 1,201 in Jagatsinghpur and 1,089 in Cuttack Urban police district were victims of atrocities during the period, she stated.

Informing the House about steps taken to prevent crimes against women and children in Odisha, the deputy chief minister said the government has set up Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU), Investigative Units on Crime Against Women (IUCAWs), Mahila (women) and Sishu (children) desks and Integrated Anti Human Trafficking Unit (IAHTU).

Parida said 34 children-friendly police stations and emergency helpline numbers 112 (women), 1098 (children), 1930 (cybercrime) and 18004191813 (Sampark helpline) have been established.

Topics : Odisha BJD Ministry of Women and Child Development

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

