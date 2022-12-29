NTECL pays Rs 100.11 crore interim dividend to NTPC for its 50% stake

Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL) has paid an interim of over Rs 100.11 crore to for 2022-23.

Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited is a 50:50 joint venture of NTPC Limited and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

"NTECL paid second interim of Rs 100,11,68,090 for the year 2022-23 towards NTPC's 50 per cent share," NTPC said in a statement on Thursday.

Ramesh Babu V, Chairman, NTECL & Director (Operations), NTPC, presented the cheque to Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC.

Jaikumar Srinivasan, Director (Finance), NTPC, and Sandeep Aggarwal, ED (Finance) & Director, NTECL, were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)