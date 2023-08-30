Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

Tata Steel inks MoU with IIT, Dhanbad for flagship MTech internship prog

The programme will enable Tata Steel to nurture new talent and give them long-term opportunities in the company, the statement said

tata steelwork, tata, tata group

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel on Wednesday signed an MoU with IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad for a flagship MTech internship programme, the company said in a statement.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Officiating Director Professor J K Pattanayak and Tata Steel Vice President (HRM) Atrayee Sanyal in the presence of senior officials.
The objective of the MoU is to offer 6-12 month-long internship to top talents from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad at Tata Steel.
The programme will enable Tata Steel to nurture new talent and give them long-term opportunities in the company, the statement said.
"We are excited to launch this flagship MTech internship programme for the students of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. This programme is an excellent opportunity for MTech students to gain valuable experience in R&D and technology while also providing Tata Steel with access to top talent," Sanyal said.

Also Read

Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi

India signs agreement with Tanzania to set up first int'l IIT campus

IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5

Dhanbad illegal mine collapse: DC sets up committee to probe incident

IIT Guwahati recruitment 2023: Everything you need to know about procedure

India to host first-ever global AI summit in Oct, to boost innovation

FM Sitharaman to launch 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme on Sep 1: Chautala

Pro-GM groups upset over questions on environmental impact of GM mustard

US, Indian navies complete week-long anti-submarine warfare training

J&K integration not one of a kind, SC cites examples of other states

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Steel IIT

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon