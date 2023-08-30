Pro-GM groups upset over questions on environmental impact of GM mustard

Pro-GM scientists and developers have expressed dismay over questions being raised once again on the environmental impact of GM mustard.

They feel that the entire argument about the environmental impact of GM mustard is being raked up to delay the environmental release, a move that could jeopardise India's oilseed security.

"The barnase-barstar genes are completely environment-friendly and we have done extensive research on this. Also, nowhere in the world since 1998, where this gene has been used, has any report of any adverse environmental impact been filed," Deepak Pental, a former vice chancellor of Delhi University and one of the main brains behind DMH-11 (the GM mustard up for approval), told Business Standard.

Delhi University's Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants and the National Dairy Development Board are the joint applicants for GM mustard.

Pental said that the entire question of environmental impact is being raised to delay the approval, which could lead to adverse consequences for India's edible oil security.

He said that most of the arguments presented by those opposing the technology are non-scientific and without any basis.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the consideration of the Centre's plea for the withdrawal of an oral undertaking made to the court in November last year, pledging to maintain the status quo on the release of genetically modified mustard.

The undertaking was made before a bench headed by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, who has since retired.

The application by the Centre will now be considered on 26 September.

It stated that harm done to the environment cannot be reversed while deferring the hearing on GM mustard.

The Supreme Court had on 3 November directed to maintain the status quo on the decision of the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee, allowing the environmental release of genetically modified mustard for seed production and testing.

On 25 October last year, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee under the Union environment ministry approved the environmental release of transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11 and the parental lines containing barnase, barstar, and bar genes, so they can be used for developing new hybrids.

Bhagirath Choudhary, founder and director of the South Asia Biotechnology Centre in Jodhpur, said that in India, the biosafety regulation of GM crops is administered by the Central Environment Ministry and not by the agriculture or science ministry. This should be an adequate reason for the Supreme Court to trust the scope and veracity of regulatory oversight and dispose of the GM crop case.

"The nod for the environmental release of GM mustard was given after a rigorous and comprehensive environmental and biosafety risk assessment by various regulatory agencies under Rules 1989 of the EPA, 1986. It took our regulatory agencies and scientific community more than two decades to carefully evaluate the risk aspects from every possible angle to conclude the biosafety of GM mustard for human, animal, and environment," Choudhary said.

He said the risk assessment shows a favourable outcome of GM mustard to bolster pollinator population and relatively enhanced foraging behaviour, resulting in increased honeybee activity, honey production, and income of beekeepers and biodiversity in mustard-growing areas.

The barnase-barstar GM technology has transformed canola production in Canada, Australia, and the USA and now constitutes a major export farm produce, including honey.

These countries have approved multiple-trait GM canola, allowing their farmers to harness the yield potential through hybridisation and deploying an efficient weed control system by adopting multiple modes of action in weed control systems.

"More than 90 per cent of their farmers grow multiple-trait GM canola and reap a bountiful harvest season after season, without any verifiable adverse effects either to humans or the environment in the last 27 years," he said.