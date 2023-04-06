close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

Criticising the Chief Minister, Naidu said that Reddy "is not walking on the ground but in the sky" and that "people will teach him a fitting lesson"

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
N Chandrababu Naidu (former chief minister) is being held responsible for the arrears the state has to pay

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Invigorated by the recent gains made by the TDP in the Legislative Council elections, party president N Chandrababu Naidu has said his party would not only win the 2024 polls with a "thumping majority" but leave the YSRCP scrambling even in its bastion of Pulivendula.

The Leader of Opposition took a jibe at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's ambitious plans for YSRCP to win all 175 Assembly constituencies in the 2024 elections, saying it is not now "why not 175" as has been stated by the ruling party but would come down to why not Pulivendula'.

Pulivendula is the constituency from which Reddy was elected, and it has been a stronghold of the YSRCP, from which the party's candidates have been repeatedly elected with wide margins in the past.

The former chief minister made these remarks during a TDP zone -1 meeting in the port city, where he expressed satisfaction over the recent Council polls and said it was an indication the principal opposition party would win the next elections with a "thumping majority".

This is only a sample and the real victory is much ahead. People supported the TDP in the Council poll though the candidate was announced just 20 days in advance, said Naidu in a statement shared on Wednesday night.

Criticising the Chief Minister, Naidu said that Reddy "is not walking on the ground but in the sky" and that "people will teach him a fitting lesson".

Also Read

TDP holds Andhra Pradesh govt responsible for Guntur stampede that killed 3

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, his son arrested for alleged documents forgery

"Pre-planned," claims BJP national secy on 'attack' in Andhra's Amravati

YSR Congress Twitter handle hacked, party's Andhra chief confirmed

FM slams Rahul for "baseless allegations" against PM on Adani issue

WB panchayat polls: SC dismisses Adhikari's plea against Calcutta HC order

Suspended YSRCP MLA placed under house arrest in Nellore to foil protest

Working with inspiration of Hanuman, no one can defeat BJP in 2024: PM Modi

Odisha CM visits Nippon plant in Japan, discuses green tech for projects

Jagan began feeling insecure as he is now certain that whenever the elections are held it is TDP that is going to come back to power, he said, promising that AP will be catapulted to a "global level" on TDP's return to government.

Topics : Chandrababu Naidu | Y S Jaganmohan Reddy | Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon