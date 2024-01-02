Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tea production declines by 6.18% to 127.12 million kgs in November 2023

Tea production in the country has dipped by 6.18 per cent to 127.12 million kilograms in November 2023.

tea

Small growers produced 67.50 mkgs in November 2023, Tea Board data said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tea production in the country has dipped by 6.18 per cent to 127.12 million kilograms in November 2023.
According to Tea Board data, the production in the year-ago month was 135.49 million kgs.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In North India, primarily comprising Assam and West Bengal, the production volume was at 106.23 million kgs (mkgs), down from 114.18 mkgs in the same period previous year.
The production figures in November 2023 in South India stood lower at 20.89 mkgs from 21.31 mkgs in the same month of 2022.
Maintaining the trend, the production of small growers was higher than the organised gardens in the month under review.
Small growers produced 67.50 mkgs in November 2023, Tea Board data said.
Tea Board had issued notifications regarding plucking restrictions during the winter months in order to preserve the quality of bushes.
For tea estates in Darjeeling and gardens located at higher elevations, the last date for plucking of green leaves was December 11, 2023. The same for North Bengal's Dooars and Terai regions was December 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

How to brew stronger exports? Tea board and tea producers differ

Darjeeling tea industry is a 'patient in ICU', virtually on death bed: ITEA

Tea Board orders closure of manufacturing units during winter in North

Banks to revalue McLeod Russel's gardens amidst falling tea price

Tea production decreases by around 4% to 177.95 mkgs in August, shows data

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 20,000 cr in Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras targets incubating 100 startups across various sectors in 2024

Mahua Moitra calls out UP CM Yogi Adityanath over IIT-BHU rape case

India launches a single-window portal for medical devices management

Topics : Tea production Tea Indian tea industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon