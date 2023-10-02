Tea production decreases by around 4% to 177.95 mkgs in August, shows data

Tea production across the country declined by around four per cent to 177.95 million kilograms in August this year as compared to the output in the year-ago month.

The production volume in August last year was 185.48 million kgs (mkgs).

According to Tea Board data, production in north India, primarily comprising the states of Assam and West Bengal, fell to 158.04 mkgs in the month under review from 170.97 mkgs produced in August, 2022.

In Assam, production volumes decreased to 99.78 mkgs in August this year as against 109.81 mkgs in the year-ago month.

Production in West Bengal also fell to 53.65 mkgs in August 2023, as against 56.19 mkgs in the corresponding month last year.

Tea industry sources said that production in north India declined due to adverse weather conditions and pest attacks.

Also Read How to brew stronger exports? Tea board and tea producers differ Darjeeling tea industry is a 'patient in ICU', virtually on death bed: ITEA India's tea producers urged to improve quality, move up the value chain Indian Energy Exchange trade volume grows 6% to 7,928 mn units in Apr Adani Wilmar clocks 14% growth in volume in FY23; revenue at Rs 55,000 cr Diesel sales down 3% in September, petrol up 5.4% amid receding monsoon New private projects decline 79% in second quarter, shows CMIE data Results preview: IT companies brace for Q2 setback on muted growth Electronics industry body seeks PLI scheme for non-semicondcutor sectors Average monthly office rentals in top 7 cities at $ 0.4-2/sq ft: Vestian

However, production volumes increased in South India, which stood at 19.91 mkgs in August this year as compared to 14.51 mkgs in the same month of 2022.