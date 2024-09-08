Business Standard
Telangana CM Reddy paves way for allocation of housing sites to journalists

Revanth Reddy symbolically handed over Government Order copy pertaining to land allotment to Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Housing Society

(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday participated in the land allotment programme to Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Housing Society here.
Revanth Reddy symbolically handed over Government Order copy pertaining to land allotment to Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Housing Society.
Speaking at the event, he said former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajashekhara Reddy had taken the desicion on allotment of housing sites for journalists, an official release said.
"Journalism has been branded as a bad profession due to some unprofessional practices by a handful of journos. Some scribes are changing the meaning of journalism," the release quoted Revanth Reddy as saying.
 
Professional journalists should take the responsibility of damage control, he suggested.
Revanth Reddy said he has directed Media Academy to prepare new guidelines for permanent solution to health cards to journalists, Accreditation and other issues.
The government will take responsibility of approving the media academy proposals in the cabinet, the Telangana CM added.

