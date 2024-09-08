Business Standard
7 killed, 3 injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar

Seven men were killed and three injured after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Sunday, officials said

Lightning flashes : Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Balodabazar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Seven men were killed and three injured after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Sunday, officials said.
The incident took place this evening in Mohtara village when the victims were working in a field, a district administration official said. "As per preliminary information, these persons gathered at the edge of a pond near their field amid heavy rainfall when lightning struck.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh (20), Tankar Sahu (30), Santosh Sahu (40), Thaneshwar Sahu (18), Pokhraj Vishwakarma (38), Dev Das (22) and Vijay Sahu (23)," he said. The three injured persons have been hospitalised, the official added.
First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

