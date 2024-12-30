Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 04:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Telangana's revenue receipts below expectations at Rs 1.03 trn till Nov

Telangana's revenue receipts below expectations at Rs 1.03 trn till Nov

The Revanth Reddy-led government, which assumed power in December, 2023, has already rolled out a slew of poll promises and 'guarantees', including Rs 21,000 crore loan waiver, free travel for women

The recent decline in corporate earnings is likely to cast a shadow on the government’s direct-tax receipts and its fiscal position.

Capital expenditure stood at about Rs 21,000 crore, 62.2 per cent of the budgeted Rs 33,500 crore. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telangana state's revenue receipts met only 46.7 per cent at Rs 1.03 trillion during the first eight months of the current financial year (till November), against the actual budget estimate of Rs 2.21 trillion, indicating probable financial stress in the coming months.

According to the latest report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Telangana's finances up to November, the total receipts (Revenue and capital; receipts) achieved only 51.5 per cent to Rs 1.41 trillion against the budget estimated Rs 2.74 trillion.

Non-tax revenues of the state took a beating with just 14.82 per cent (Rs 5,217 crore) against the target of Rs 35,208 crore impacting the overall performance.

 

Capital expenditure stood at about Rs 21,000 crore, 62.2 per cent of the budgeted Rs 33,500 crore.

The state government borrowed Rs 37,850 crore till November this year thus utilising 71.7 per cent of the budget estimates of Rs 49,255 crore.

Also Read

KT Rama Rao

ED summons BRS leader KT Rama Rao in money laundering case on Jan 7

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun appears virtually in theatre stampede case, files bail petition

Manmohan Singh

7-day mourning for Manmohan Singh; Karnataka, Telangana announce holiday

Representative image

SC orders Telangana, BHEL to submit documents in Rs 35k cr irrigation scam

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, 'Pushpa' team announce Rs 2 cr aid for stampede victim's family

With just four months left in the financial year, it remains to be seen the overall achievement of the key indicators.

The state government has already announced that it will launch "Rythu Bhrosa" investment support to farmers from the Sankranti festival next month.

The Revanth Reddy-led government, which assumed power in December, 2023, has already rolled out a slew of poll promises and 'guarantees', including Rs 21,000 crore loan waiver, free travel for women in state-run buses, supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500, besides undertaking the caste survey.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rbi reserve bank of india

LIVE news: Economy exhibiting resilience; GDP to grow at 6.6% in 2024-25, RBI report says

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

'Where were you': Prashant Kishor faces backlash from BPSC protesters

RBI

Will banks remain closed on January 1, 2025 New Year? All you need to know

Modi, Narendra Modi

Statesman of great vision: PM Modi expresses grief over Carter's demise

Scam

Scams @2024: Major political controversies that made headlines this year

Topics : Telangana Revanth Reddy revenue department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon