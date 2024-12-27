Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 10:18 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 7-day mourning for Manmohan Singh; Karnataka, Telangana announce holiday

7-day mourning for Manmohan Singh; Karnataka, Telangana announce holiday

Karnataka and Telangana have declared holiday in honour of Manmohan Singh; Central government has announced 7-day national mourning with flags at half-mast and full state honours for the former PM

Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government has declared a seven-day national mourning in memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92.
 
During the seven-day mourning period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across the country, and no official entertainment will take place. Indian missions and High Commissions abroad have also been instructed to lower the flag to half-mast as a mark of respect. The Cabinet is scheduled to convene at 11 am on Friday to pay homage to the former Prime Minister, widely regarded as the ‘architect of India’s economic reforms’.
 

7-day state mourning declared

State chief ministers expressed their condolences on the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing him as a revered economist and a distinguished national leader, whose passing is a significant loss for the country.
 
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared a seven-day state mourning in honour of Manmohan Singh. The Karnataka government also announced a public holiday on Friday for schools, colleges, and offices as a mark of respect.  
 
Similarly, the Telangana government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions and government offices on Friday and announced a seven-day mourning period across the state to pay tribute to the former Prime Minister.  

Also Read

Manmohan Singh

'History will be kinder to me': Manmohan Singh's last press conference

Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh: India's quiet reformer taught a generation to dream

Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh defended the landmark 1991 Union Budget, but how? Check here

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science

Delhi Police steps up security around Aiims after Manmohan Singh's demise

Manmohan Singh

Lost a mentor and guide: Rahul Gandhi on ex-PM Manmohan Singh's demise

Congress cancels all official programmes

The Congress party announced on Thursday that, as a tribute to the former Prime Minister, all official events, including its Foundation Day celebrations, will be suspended for the next seven days. Furthermore, the party has called off its ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally’ scheduled for Friday in Belgaum, Karnataka.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that all party activities will resume on January 3, 2025.
 
Congress leader KC Venugopal said that Manmohan Singh’s last rites will take place in New Delhi on Saturday, with an official announcement to follow shortly. The central government confirmed that the funeral will be conducted with full state honour. Singh’s mortal remains were brought to his residence at 3, Motilal Nehru Marg late on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, his body will be placed for public viewing to allow people to pay their last respects.
 
[With agency inputs]

More From This Section

India china

LIVE: India, China reach consensus to restore ground situation along LAC, says MoD year-end review

Delhi rain, rainfall

Early morning rain intensifies cold wave in Delhi; dense fog expected

Fog, New Delhi Fog

Drizzle fails to improve Delhi's 'very poor' AQI; IMD issues yellow alert

Bangladesh Flag

Hindu-Americans in US launch B'desh religious violence awareness campaign

Anandiben Patel, UP Governor

Law and order has improved in UP but not 100% safe for women yet: Guv Patel

Topics : Manmohan Singh Congress Telangana Karnataka BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO Allotment TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon