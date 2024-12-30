Business Standard

Home / India News / 'Where were you': Prashant Kishor faces backlash from BPSC protesters

'Where were you': Prashant Kishor faces backlash from BPSC protesters

BPSC students protest: BPSC aspirants in Patna asked Prashant Kishor to leave the protest site, citing his absence during the Bihar Police lathicharge on Sunday night at Gardanibagh

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tensions escalated in Patna on Sunday night as student protests against the Bihar Civil Services Examination intensified after police launched a lathi charge on demonstrators. Meanwhile, the protesting Bihar Civil Services Examination aspirants directed their frustration toward political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who had previously voiced solidarity with their demands.
 
At Patna's Gardanibagh, the protesters accused Kishor of being absent during the lathicharge and demanded he leave the site. Chanting slogans like "Prashant Kishor, go back", they engaged in heated exchanges with him. Tensions worsened when Kishor remarked, "You take blankets from us and then show us attitude?"
 
This comment angered the aspirants further, who questioned his absence during the police crackdown and demanded accountability.
 

Prashant Kishor's ultimatum to Bihar govt

Earlier, on December 27, Prashant Kishor, the chief of Jan Suraaj Party, issued an ultimatum to the Bihar government, urging it to address the students' demands within three days or face protests led by him. On Sunday, he reiterated his support for the aspirants, condemning alleged corruption in the state's examination system.
 
Thousands of aspirants, rallying at Gandhi Maidan, called for a re-examination of the 70th BPSC preliminary examination and demanded a meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The protest, ongoing since December 13 — the day of the exam — has garnered support from several politicians, educationists, and activists.

Prashant Kishor's response

In a press conference on Monday, hours after being asked to leave the protest site, Prashant Kishor addressed the allegations against him. He denied abandoning the students and detailed the events, emphasising his consistent backing for their movement.
 
Kishor explained that the protest, organised under the "Chhatra Sansad" (Student Parliament), did not require prior administrative permission, contrary to official claims. He further said that the students had organised a peaceful march to submit a memorandum but were stopped by authorities at JP Golambar. An agreement for a meeting with the Chief Secretary was reached before he left the site, 45 minutes prior to the lathi charge.
 
Condemning the police action, Kishor announced plans to file an FIR against the Patna Police, take legal action, and approach the Human Rights Commission. He vowed to join the students' protest himself starting January 2 if their demands remained unmet.

BPSC protests: Police action

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police filed a case against Kishor and other members of his party, accusing them of inciting the protests. The police claimed that Kishor and his associates provoked the aspirants to disrupt public order across the city.
 
In a related development, a four-member delegation representing the protesters submitted a memorandum to the Governor, seeking intervention in the matter. Kishor dismissed allegations from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, reiterating his commitment to supporting the students' cause.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

