Telangana to amend law to provide 42% quota for BCs in local body polls

Telangana to amend law to provide 42% quota for BCs in local body polls

On June 25, the Telangana High Court directed the state government to hold elections for local bodies within three months

Telangana Advocate General was invited for the cabinet meeting and sought his legal opinion on the issue of ordinance. | Representational

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telangana cabinet on Thursday decided to issue an ordinance facilitating 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local body polls by amending an Act that was passed by the State Assembly in 2018, Revenue Minister P Srinivasa Reddy said.

In a media briefing after the cabinet meeting here, he said the state government is committed to implement the reservation for BCs as promised by the Congress party earlier.

"In order to implement the 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in local body elections, an ordinance will be issued to amend an Act passed by the Assembly in 2018," Reddy said.

 

On June 25, the Telangana High Court directed the state government to hold elections for local bodies within three months.

The minister further said Telangana Advocate General was invited for the cabinet meeting and sought his legal opinion on the issue of ordinance.

Reddy said the State Assembly had already passed a bill providing 42 per cent reservation to BCs, and it was sent to the Centre for Presidential assent through the Governor. However, the bill did not see the light of day.

The cabinet also agreed on a proposal to accord university status to two educational institutions, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana High Court backward classes commission Congress

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

