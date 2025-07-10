Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andhra govt pushes for timely completion of Rs 12K cr power grid projects

Andhra govt pushes for timely completion of Rs 12K cr power grid projects

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Thursday directed officials to speed up transmission projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore aimed at strengthening the power grid and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the transmission network and ensure reliable electricity supply, the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) is executing projects that include seven commissioned works worth over Rs 155 crore and 62 ongoing project works valued at nearly Rs 8,000 crore.

Similarly, five newly awarded projects worth nearly Rs 363 crore, and 31 upcoming works estimated at around Rs 3,500 crore are being executed.

 

"To strengthen the power transmission network in order to meet the rising electricity demand and ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers, APTRANSCO is undertaking transmission projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore," said Vijayanand in an official release.

He instructed officials to focus on critical works to support uninterrupted and quality power supply across the southern state.

The chief secretary reviewed the status of projects in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Kadapa zones, and instructed officials to prioritise high-demand areas while directing them to submit weekly progress reports, and conduct third-party quality checks.

He further directed that special attention be given to projects in the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) region and emphasised close coordination with district administrations for smooth field-level execution.

APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director (JMD) Kirthi Chekuri and Director Grid AKV Bhaskar informed the chief secretary that recently commissioned works include 220kV lines and bus reactors to improve system capacity.

Other officials informed Vijayanand that tenders are being floated for 31 upcoming projects and 62 works are progressing under strict monitoring.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam Electricity supply in UP

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

