Axiom-4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla likely to return to Earth on July 14

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the other three members of the Axiom-4 mission are scheduled to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14, according to Nasa.
“We are working with the station program, watching the Axiom-4 progress carefully. I think we need to undock that mission and the current target to undock is July 14,” said Steve Stitch, manager of Nasa’s Commercial Crew Program, during a press briefing.
Mission timeline
The Axiom-4 mission took off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 25 after multiple delays. The crew’s spacecraft, Dragon, reached the ISS the next day after a 28-hour journey and successfully docked on June 26.