Home / India News / Axiom-4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla likely to return to Earth on July 14

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members of the Axiom-4 mission are set to return to earth from the International Space Station on July 14, NASA said on Thursday.

Shubhanshu Shukla

SpaceX Falcon 9 crew member Shubhanshu Shukla of the Isro, waves before departing to pad 39A for a launch to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla on June 24. (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the other three members of the Axiom-4 mission are scheduled to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14, according to Nasa.
 
“We are working with the station program, watching the Axiom-4 progress carefully. I think we need to undock that mission and the current target to undock is July 14,” said Steve Stitch, manager of Nasa’s Commercial Crew Program, during a press briefing.

Mission timeline

The Axiom-4 mission took off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 25 after multiple delays. The crew’s spacecraft, Dragon, reached the ISS the next day after a 28-hour journey and successfully docked on June 26.
 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

