Sensex (1.37%)
71483.75 + 969.55
Nifty (1.29%)
21456.65 + 273.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
6950.25 + 69.80
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
45586.55 + 52.25
Nifty Bank (0.86%)
48143.55 + 411.25
Heatmap

Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana trainees not preferred for railway jobs: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said that this scheme was launched in September 2021, adding 26,791 candidates have completed their training till November 2023

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 26,000 candidates, who have been skilled till November 2023 under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana, will not have any preference in jobs in the Indian Railways, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Vaishnaw said that this scheme was launched in September 2021, adding 26,791 candidates have completed their training till November 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Responding to a question by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Narayana Koragappa whether any preference of above trained youth is given for employment in the railways, he said, No, Sir. This programme is intended to enhance the skill of a person so that he / she can get a job or can start his / her own start-up / entrepreneurship.
Vaishnaw said that the Indian Railways launched the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana to empower candidates in the age group of 18 to 35 years by providing them entry level skill training in various industry relevant technical trades at various training locations.
Successful candidates are awarded certificates for undergoing skill development training in the allotted trade. The objective of imparting technical training to unemployed youths in various trades is to enhance their employability and entrepreneurship, Vaishnaw said in his written reply.
The minister said this scheme will empower trained candidates to obtain wage or self-employment.
Vaishnaw added the Indian Railways does not maintain the state-wise data of the candidates.

Also Read

'Coming soon': Ashwini Vaishnaw shares pics of Vande Bharat sleeper trains

Bengaluru suburban railway project to start soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

15 rail stations in Haryana to be revamped under Amrit Bharat Scheme

India plans to supply skilled workers to the world, partner with 30 nations

Railways give thumbs up to Rs 1 trn plan to do away with waiting lists

Manipur violence: SC asks state over steps taken to protect religious spots

More immigration desks, entry gates added at Delhi airport, says Scindia

Vande Bharat train count reaches 34 in India, check the full list below

Digi Yatra facility to be available at 25 more airports in 2024: Scindia

Govt spent Rs 416 cr out of Rs 990 cr allocated for G20 summit: MEA

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rail Ministry Indian Railways Indian Railways recruitment Employment in India

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in JanuaryBank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': DetailsIntel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon