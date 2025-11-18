Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Terror conspiracy case: J&K Counter-Intelligence Wing raids multiple sites

Terror conspiracy case: J&K Counter-Intelligence Wing raids multiple sites

The raids were conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam

Pahalgam terror attack leaves many dead, injured

The investigations are underway and further details were awaited. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in the valley in a terror conspiracy case involving a doctor, officials said.

However, the officials said the searches are not linked to the "white collar" terror module or the Delhi blast case.

The raids were conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam.

"The searches are about a case involving a doctor, but this is a different case and not linked to white collar terror module or the Delhi blast case," they said.

The investigations are underway and further details were awaited, they added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

kolkata metro

LIVE news: Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro's Purple Line work

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

IMD weather forecast 2025

Heavy rain in Kerala, TN, coastal Andhra; Schools to shut in many regions

CNG petrol pump

Mumbai faces long CNG queues for second day after major pipeline damage

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets PM, insists on sugarcane price, AIIMS

Topics : Jammu Jammu and Kashmir Kulgam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon