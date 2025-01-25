Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Thane civic body cracks down on developers flouting pollution control rules

Thane civic body cracks down on developers flouting pollution control rules

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated strict action against developers flouting pollution control guidelines and issued orders to halt work for developers failing to comply

construction

Developers who have submitted compliance statements will undergo verification before being permitted to resume construction

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The civic authorities in Maharashtra's Thane city have pulled up developers for flouting pollution control guidelines during construction activities and halted work at the sites of seven developers, an official said on Saturday.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated strict action against developers flouting pollution control guidelines and issued orders to halt work for developers failing to comply, the official said.

According to the city development department, of 317 construction sites instructed to follow dust pollution control measures, punitive action was taken at 182 sites for non-compliance, and a cumulative fine of Rs 9.25 lakh was levied on violators.

 

Additionally, show-cause notices were issued to 120 developers, questioning why their construction activities should not be stopped, and of these, seven developers who failed to provide evidence of compliance were ordered to halt all work.

Assistant Director of Urban Planning Sangram Kanade confirmed the suspension orders and identified the seven developers.

Also Read

Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli admitted to hospital in Thane due to deterioration in health

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Oberoi Realty sells flats worth Rs 1.3K cr in 3 days of Maha project launch

PM Modi unveils L3 Mumbai Metro, laid stone for Thane ring metro project

PM Modi unveils L3 Mumbai Metro, laid stone for Thane ring metro project

Fraud, Online scam,scam

19 family members dupe Maharashtra brothers of Rs 1 crore in crypto scam

Badlapur Sex Assault Accused

'Where are the other bullets?' HC grills cops on Badlapur accused's death

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed all concerned departments to ensure strict enforcement of air pollution control measures as per the Bombay High Court's guidelines, and the environment department has been asked to conduct regular surprise inspections at construction sites to ensure compliance.

Developers who have submitted compliance statements will undergo verification before being permitted to resume construction.

Kanade said, "If any developer fails to follow the rules in the future, similar stringent action will be taken.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian police

Republic Day 2025: 942 police personnel awarded gallantry, service medals

Mumbai terror attack, 26/11 attack

LIVE: US Supreme Court clears Mumbai attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

Maharashtra govt forms SIT to probe 'delayed' birth, death certificates

dog

Three out of every four animal bites in India due to dogs: Lancet study

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana urges Centre to sanction two million houses under PMAY 2.0

Topics : Thane Maharashtra Construction pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon