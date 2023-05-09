The Kerala Story' producer should be hanged in public: NCP leader Awhad

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has said The Kerala Story' producer should be hanged in public.

They have not only tarnished the image of Kerala but have also insulted the women of the state, Awhad said.

They had said 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS, but the real figure is three, Awhad told a news channel.

The film is peddling fiction and the producer should be hanged in public, the NCP leader said.

