The Kerala Story' producer should be hanged in public: NCP leader Awhad

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has said The Kerala Story' producer should be hanged in public

Press Trust of India Thane
The kerala story

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 1:56 PM IST
NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has said The Kerala Story' producer should be hanged in public.

They have not only tarnished the image of Kerala but have also insulted the women of the state, Awhad said.

They had said 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS, but the real figure is three, Awhad told a news channel.

The film is peddling fiction and the producer should be hanged in public, the NCP leader said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala movies

First Published: May 09 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

