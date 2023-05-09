close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IOA may allow state associations to field candidates for Asian Games trials

IOA is likely to allow state wrestling associations to field deserving candidates in Asian Games trials even if they do not meet criteria of being medal winners in one of tournaments

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Young Indian wrestlers Tannu and Priya become World Champions

4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ad-hoc panel of the IOA is likely to allow the state wrestling associations to field deserving candidates in the Asian Games trials even if they do not meet the criteria of being a medal winners in one of the stipulated tournaments as per the new selection policy for the quadrennial extravaganza.

The Asian Games trials are expected to be held in the third week of June. The final date will be notified this week.

Postponed due to the COVID-19 last year, the Asian Games are set to unfold in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from September 23.

The WFI had last year devised a policy which allowed only the medal winners from the National Championships, the national ranking tournaments, Federation Cup and international tournaments, apart from talented juniors, to compete in the trials.

Ad-hoc panel member Bhupendra Singh Bajwa had initially suggested open trials but the coaches and referees advised them to restrict it to medal prospects only, according to IOA sources.

"It would have been very difficult to finish the trials in the stipulated time if open trials were conducted. It was proposed that if any state association feels it has a worthy candidate who does not meet the criteria of being a medallist, it can field such candidate in the Asian Games trials," the source told PTI.

Also Read

Hang me but wrestling activity should not stop: WFI chief Brij Bhushan

What's the future of Qatar's stadiums once the Fifa World Cup is over

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold nationwide protests in support of wrestlers

BAI starts trials for Asian Games Selection to be held in Hangzhou, China

Delhi Police takes cognizance of wrestlers' complaints against WFI chief

Muslims wear mask of tolerance to get vice-prez, governor posts: Union min

Delhi excise case: HC grants bail to Reddy, says sick have treatment rights

It seems that K'taka elections will be won with huge majority: Gehlot

SC objects to Amit Shah's statement on 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

"A final decision will be taken soon. The trials are expected to be held around June 20. A final date will be announced in a day or two," the source added.

WFI has 25 state units affiliated to it.

If all the state associations field candidates of their choice in each of the 10 categories in all three styles, the number of participants will rise considerably.

Bajwa, several wrestling coaches, referees and SAI officials attended the meeting on Monday.

It was the second such meeting meeting after the IOA formed the panel to manage day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Bajwa had held the first round of discussions with the relevant people in Meerut.

Protesting wrestlers will not be stopped from competing

==================================

Elite wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who are staging a sit-in protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, will not be stopped from competing in the trials.

"In fact it was not even mentioned or discussed if there was any restriction on their participation in the wake of the protest. Mr Bajwa wanted to give every deserving candidate a fair chance to stake his claim for selection in the Indian team," said a source who was part of the meeting.

Sakshi Malik, another prominent face of the protest, though, will not be able to compete since her name did not figure in the long list that was sent by the WFI to the IOA.

Women wrestlers' parents not in favour of combined camp

===================================

Many women wrestlers are uncomfortable in joining the national camp at Lucknow SAI centre and many parents do not want the nodal sports body to hold a combined men's and women's camp in Sonepat.

"This combined national camp was discussed at the meeting. It was brought to the notice of the panel members that parents of women wrestlers were not in favour of their daughters training alongside the men's wrestlers in Sonepat," said the source.

"The parents fear that 'cases of love affairs' may rise if that happens. This was precisely the reason why the WFI had separated the two camps in 2013."

The women wrestlers are comfortable training at Delhi's IG stadium but it does not have a hostel to accommodate them. The SAI centre in Patiala does not have a wrestling hall as it was merged with the weightlifting hall.

"There is an option of holding the national camp for women in Gandhi Nagar (Gujarat) but it remains to be seen if the athletes agree to go that far," the source said.

"It was also proposed that the men's wresters be sent to Lucknow and the women train in Sonepat but the coaches and referees did not agree to that."

The coaches had also suggested that a training camp be organised for the wrestlers who will compete at the UWW Ranking Series event in Bishkek from June 1-4.

Camp and trials for Juniors

=================

The Asian Championships for Under-17 and Under-23 wresters will be held in Bishkek from June 10-18.

The ad-hoc panel decided to hold trials from May 17-19 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium to select the Indian team.

The date for the junior national camp will be announced soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wrestling sports

First Published: May 09 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Large companies spend a lot of time on tax compliance, says Deloitte

tax
3 min read

MP: 22 killed, more than 20 injured after bus falls off bridge in Khargone

bus
3 min read

Muslims wear mask of tolerance to get vice-prez, governor posts: Baghel

Union Minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel
3 min read

Japan's Mitsubishi Electric to build plant in Tamil Nadu for $231 million

The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan
1 min read

Common uniform for brigadiers and above rank officers in Army from August 1

Army chief Naravane
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon