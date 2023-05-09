close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Common uniform for brigadiers and above rank officers in Army from August 1

The Army has decided that brigadiers and above rank officers will have a common uniform from August 1 irrespective of their parent cadre and appointment, military sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Army chief Naravane

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Army has decided that brigadiers and above rank officers will have a common uniform from August 1 irrespective of their parent cadre and appointment, military sources said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently concluded Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders, they said.

The changes will come into effect from August 1.

The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes of senior officers will be standardised as part of the decision, the sources said.

There will be no change to the uniform worn by Colonels and below-rank officers.

"In order to promote and strengthen common identity and approach in service matters amongst senior leadership, beyond the boundaries of regimentation, the Indian Army has decided to adopt a common uniform for brigadier and above rank officers," said a source.

Also Read

Finland govt proposes $452mn for building security fence on eastern border

UCC constitutional objective to deliver uniform justice: Arif Mohammed Khan

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163

Trade union bats for separate business management service cadre for PSUs

What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia?

IOA may allow state associations to field candidates for Asian Games trials

Muslims wear mask of tolerance to get vice-prez, governor posts: Union min

Delhi excise case: HC grants bail to Reddy, says sick have treatment rights

It seems that K'taka elections will be won with huge majority: Gehlot

SC objects to Amit Shah's statement on 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

"This will also reinforce the Indian Army's character to be a fair and equitable organisation," it said.

In the Indian Army, brigadiers and above officers are those who have already commanded units, battalions and are mostly posted at headquarters or establishments where officers from all arms and services work and function together.

The sources said a standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all senior-rank officers, while reflecting the true ethos of the Indian Army.

Different types of uniform and accoutrements have specific association to respective arms, regiments and services in the Indian Army.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Army

First Published: May 09 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Stride Ventures announces first close of third venture debt fund at $100 mn

Stride Ventures
2 min read

Japan's Mitsubishi Electric to build plant in Tamil Nadu for $231 million

The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan
1 min read

Common uniform for brigadiers and above rank officers in Army from August 1

Army chief Naravane
2 min read

FADA flags concerns over 2-wheeler sales by unauthorised multi-brand stores

Image
2 min read

President Putin tells Red Square parade 'real war' unleashed on Russia

Putin
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read

IAF's first C-295 tactical transport aircraft takes to the skies

C-295 tactical transport aircraft
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon