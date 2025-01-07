Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Theatre stampede: Actor Allu Arjun visits injured boy in hospital

Theatre stampede: Actor Allu Arjun visits injured boy in hospital

Earlier, Arjun scheduled to visit the hospital on January 5 but the plan was cancelled

Allu Arjun

The stampede occurred at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the Pushpa 2 premiere | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday visited the boy, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after suffering serious injury in a stampede at the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2.

Earlier, Arjun scheduled to visit the hospital on January 5 but the plan was cancelled.

The actor is added as accused No 11 in the case filed after a woman died and her eight-year-old son sustained serious injuries in the stampede on December 4.

During Allu Arjun's visit to the hospital on Tuesday, Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman Dil Raju was also present. Security was enhanced at the hospital in view of the actor's visit.

 

The SHO of Ramgopalpet Police Station had issued a notice to Allu Arjun regarding his proposed visit to the hospital and advised him to keep it confidential so that public order could be maintained in and around the hospital.

Also Read

Allu Arjun

Actor Allu Arjun appears before police in theatre stampede death case

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun granted regular bail, can't leave India without court permission

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun appears virtually in theatre stampede case, files bail petition

Allu Arjun

Theatre stampede: Allu Arjun appears before court virtually, files for bail

A Revanth Reddy

Actors should manage fans, says CM Revanth Reddy amid Pushpa 2 stampede row

The SHO said police would make necessary arrangements for his visit.

The 'Pushpa' actor had earlier said that he remained deeply concerned about the boy, who is under constant medical care after the incident. He wished the boy a speedy recovery and said he is looking forward to meeting him and his family, but was advised not to due to ongoing legal proceedings.

The stampede occurred at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the Pushpa 2 premiere.

Following the tragedy, a case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station. The charges were filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the deceased woman's family.

He was arrested on December 13 in connection with the case. However, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail on December 14. He was granted regular bail by a city court on January 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

HMPV, disease, illness, health

HMPV cases LIVE updates: Health ministry asks states to strengthen awareness, review testing

Indian Army

Army engaged in rescuing 9 labourers trapped in Assam coal mine: Officials

Borewell rescue

Rescue ops on for second day to save Gujarat teen who fell into borewell

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

LIVE news updates: Delhi elections schedule to be announced at 2:00 pm today

HMPV, disease, illness, health

Tamil Nadu detects two cases of HMPV, condition of patients stable

Topics : Stampede Telugu Films

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPONepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon