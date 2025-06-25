Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Three people missing as cloudbursts create havoc in Himachal's Kullu

Three people missing as cloudbursts create havoc in Himachal's Kullu

Three people in Rehla Bihal trying to take away their valuables from their homes were washed away in the deluge and are missing, the officials said

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand, heavy rain

There were also reports of a flash flood in the Brahma Ganga drain in Manikaran valley. Water levels have reached several houses and could cause damage if they don't recede soon. (Representative image: Facebook)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three people were washed away as cloudbursts led to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, damaging several houses, a school building, connecting roads and small bridges, officials said.

Three cloudbursts incidents were reported from Jeeva Nallah and Rehla Bihal in Sainj and Shilagarh in Gadsa area of Kullu district.

Three people in Rehla Bihal trying to take away their valuables from their homes were washed away in the deluge and are missing, the officials said.

There were also flash floods in Manali and Banjar in the district. Teams are at the spot and search operations are underway, said Kullu Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Ashwani Kumar.

 

There were also reports of a flash flood in the Brahma Ganga drain in Manikaran valley. Water levels have reached several houses and could cause damage if they don't recede soon.

Videos of heavy floods at several places in Kullu show the extent of the damage. In one, a vehicle can be seen floating in muddy waters.

"Heavy rains have been going on since morning and I have received several calls that rains have caused damage in Sainj, Tirthan and Gadsa. I would appeal to the people to stay away from river and drains and have asked the administration to take quick action as people are in problem," said Banjar MLA Surinder Shauri.

Water levels of the Beas and Sutlej rivers have risen.

Besides, police in Lahaul and Spiti police said the road from Kaza to Samdoh has been obstructed at several places because of landslides, falling debris and overflowing drains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

