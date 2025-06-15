Nagpur girl, 12, falls off zipline in Manali after harness rope snaps

A 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Nagpur was severely injured after she fell during a zipline ride in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.
The incident took place last week. The girl was reportedly vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to a harness she wore snapped.
A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the girl falling on boulders below after the zipline rope connected to the harness snaps.
The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital since the accident last week, a person close to the girl's family told the agency.
She suffered several fractures and underwent an operation a few days ago, he said.
Also Read
According to PTI, the injured girl's father said his daughter's condition was stable.
The girl's family alleged negligence on the part of the zipline operators, citing inadequate safety precautions and a lack of prompt assistance following the accident.
In response, Manali DSP said the family and the zipline operators reached a mutual understanding. Local authorities, including the police and tourism officials, have initiated an investigation into the incident and are reviewing safety protocols followed by adventure operators in the area to prevent similar occurrences in the future, reported The Times of India.