Summoning lawyers for legal advice threat to their autonomy: Supreme Court

Summoning lawyers for legal advice threat to their autonomy: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has raised concern over agencies summoning lawyers for advice given to clients, calling it a threat to legal autonomy and judicial independence

A few days ago, two senior advocates of the Supreme Court were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate over legal advice given to a client. (Photo: PTI)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

The Supreme Court has said that summoning legal professionals by prosecuting agencies or police to provide client information or advice given to clients is “a threat to the autonomy of the legal profession.”
 
“Permitting investigating agencies or police to directly summon defence counsel or advocates who advise parties in a given case would seriously undermine the autonomy of the legal profession and would even constitute a direct threat to the independence of the administration of justice,” the top court observed.
 
The petitioner in the case argued that allowing investigating agencies and police to summon advocates who are engaged as counsel in the case, or who have advised parties, infringes upon the rights of advocates and seriously threatens the autonomy of the legal profession.
 
 
A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh also posed two key questions and placed the matter before Chief Justice of India B R Gavai for appropriate directions. 

Could an individual, associated with a case solely as a legal adviser to a party, be summoned directly by an investigating or prosecuting agency or by the police? The court also questioned whether, if a lawyer had another role in the matter beyond advising, there should be judicial oversight before summoning them.
 
The court has sought the assistance of the Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani; Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta; Bar Council of India Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra; Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President, Vikas Singh; and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) President, Vipin Nair.
 
A few days ago, two senior advocates of the Supreme Court were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate over legal advice given to a client. Following protests by the legal community, the summons were eventually withdrawn.

Topics : Supreme Court legal services Bar Council of India

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

