Looking into vacancies in income tax appellate tribunals: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday told a Bengaluru-based bar body that it is looking into issues related to vacancies in income tax appellate tribunals (ITATs).

As soon as a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra assembled to hear the listed cases, a counsel representing the Bangalore Bar Association (BBA) made a mention about vacancies in the ITAT in the city.

We are seized of the matter... we will look into the issue of pending vacancies, the CJI said and assured an early hearing.

The ITAT is a quasi judicial body to deal with appeals under laws related to direct taxes in the country and appeal against its orders lie in high courts.