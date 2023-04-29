Kishan Reddy flags off Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from Secunderabad

Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region, Kishan Reddy flagged off the "Ganga Pushkarala Yatra

The train was flagged off from Platform No.10. SCR General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain along with other IRCTC and railway officials joined the minister at the flag-off.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Kishan Reddy said, "We recieved many requests to allot special trains for Ganga Pushkarala. However, we decided to introduce Bharat Gaurav trains."

Reddy added, "The train will cover Puri, Lord Jagannath Temple, Konark Sun Temple, Varanasi, Ganga, Ayodhya Ram Temple and many other places. The pilgrims are very thankful and give their blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this train. In the coming days, through the railway department, we will try to take this Gaurav yatra to many more places.

