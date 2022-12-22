Twelve Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy for poaching off coast

The Navy has arrested 12 and seized their trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters.

The were arrested off the coast of Vettilaikerni in northern Jaffna district on Wednesday, the Navy said in a statement.

They are currently detained at the Kankesanthurai fishing harbour, it said.

" Navy has stepped up its patrols and operations in the country's waters to curb illegal fishing practices of fishing trawlers", it said.

The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 264 and seized 36 trawlers this year.

Illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters by has been a recurrent problem despite many high-level talks held between the two sides.

In the past, the Sri Lanka Navy personnel has even fired at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seized their trawlers in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan's territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)