Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TN power tariff hike: Oppn slams govt, demands withdrawal of revision

Power tariff for different sections of consumers was revised in Tamil Nadu on Monday

power demand energy sector electricity

Annamalai wanted a rollback of the revision and a focus on increasing electricity generation, including in the solar power front. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu's main opposition, the AIADMK and the BJP on Tuesday slammed the state government over the latest power tariff hike announced on July 15, saying the people cannot be burdened due to the "administrative inefficiency" of the ruling DMK.
AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, alleged that the tariff revision was a result of the DMK's "arrogance" following its clean sweep of the April 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where the party-led alliance had won all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Whenever DMK came to power in the state, power cuts and tariff increase were common, he alleged in a statement.
"Due to the arrogance of winning all 39 seats and after the Vikravandi bypoll (which the DMK won), Chief Minister M K Stalin has gifted a five per cent power tariff revision to the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.
The former chief minister pointed out that this was the third such revision effected after the DMK assumed power in 2021, and also referred to the increase in property tax, water tax, milk prices during this period.
The DMK did not keep up its poll-time assurance of monthly calculation of power consumption, as against the two-month calendar followed at present.

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

Illegal sand mining: SC seeks response from 4 states, warns of Rs 20 K fine

loco pilots, railway staff, train tracks, railways dept

Kanchenjunga express accident: Probe finds lapses at multiple levels

Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife

LIVE news: Supreme Court seeks CBI, ED's response to AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea

Reprsentative image of elevator shaft (Photo: Wiki)

No water, no food: Kerala man trapped in medical college lift for 2 days

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

WB school jobs row: SC gives last chance to file responses against HC order

"It is unfair to mount the burden of your administrative inefficiency on people's heads," Palaniswami said and demanded for the immediate rollback of the latest revision.
BJP state president K Annamalai also hit out at the government on the issue.
He claimed the government was spending more on purchasing power and showing little interest in power generation initiatives, which resulted in increased tariff.
He also slammed the CM over his party's promise on monthly calculation of power usage and also claimed the initiative to install smart electricity meters has been put on the backburner.
He too charged the ruling DMK with "administrative inefficiency."

"In this situation, how is it fair to dump the tariff hike on people's heads," he said in a post on 'X.'

Annamalai wanted a rollback of the revision and a focus on increasing electricity generation, including in the solar power front.
Power tariff for different sections of consumers was revised in Tamil Nadu on Monday and this was part of the measures to offset the mounting financial losses incurred over the years, the state-run discom TANGEDCO had said on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amazon (Photo: Bloomberg)

Amazon Web Services, Tamil Nadu hub join hands for AI startup programme

green hydrogen

Sembcorp Industries sets ball rolling for Rs 36,000 crore TN project

GCC, Global capability center

Tamil Nadu emerges as GCC magnet, pharma major AstraZeneca leads the charge

PremiumC K Venkataraman, managing director, Titan Company

Titan Company MD C K Venkataraman on his 'sparkling' journey with Tanishq

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield announces strategic investment in TN-based Leap Green Energy

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Power tariffs Power ministry Union power minister Piyush Goyal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon