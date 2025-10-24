Friday, October 24, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / TN sanctions ₹186 cr to provide free meals to Chennai sanitation workers

TN sanctions ₹186 cr to provide free meals to Chennai sanitation workers

The announcement comes close on the heels of prolonged agitation by the sanitation workers protesting against the privatisation of waste management operations in two zones under the GCC

MK Stalin, Stalin

Emerging from the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on August 14, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu had said that this initiative would be rolled out first in Chennai (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded administrative sanction for Rs 186.94 crore towards providing free meals to the sanitation workers in the Greater Chennai Corporation for three years.

The move will facilitate the GCC to provide meals to about 29,455 conservancy workers, including staff working under the private contractors, at 512 locations, a government order issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department said.

The announcement comes close on the heels of prolonged agitation by the sanitation workers protesting against the privatisation of waste management operations in two zones under the GCC, and regularisation of jobs. The free meal scheme is among the six special welfare initiatives announced by the government on August 14.

 

The civic body will hire a catering agency on contract for three years to prepare food in designated kitchens. The meals prepared in compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India norms, will be packed and distributed to the sanitary workers at their respective workplaces.

The total sanctioned sum for implementing the scheme for three years covered a 5 per cent cost escalation in the second and third years for preparation and distribution charges. The scheme will be implemented by the GCC using the grants from the Sixth State Finance Commission, the GO issued on October 14 stated.

A release from the government on October 23 said as per the guidelines in the GO, the GCC will appoint a project management consultant (PMC) to oversee the scheme and ensure quality and quantity control in food preparation, packaging, and distribution.

Emerging from the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on August 14, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu had said that this initiative would be rolled out first in Chennai and later extended to other parts of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi urges sharing Chhath songs, says melodies add divine essence

Piyush Pandey

LIVE news updates: PM Modi condoles death of ad icon Piyush Pandey, recalls fond memories

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi-NCR air quality slightly improves but remains 'very poor' at 292

piyush pandey, ogilvy

The ad world's storyteller: Remembering Piyush Pandey and his timeless work

woman gig worker, women worker, women gig

Women can now work night shifts in Delhi; check where else it's allowed

Topics : M K Stalin Chennai Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government Stalin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon