TMS Ep352: HUL Q3 results, China's population woes, markets, RRTS

India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever reported over 7% jump in its net profit in the third quarter ending December 2022. So is it a sign that the consumption is picking up in rural areas -- where 2/3 of India’s population lives. And if yes, will it sustain?

Revival in rural consumption will indeed help India -- which is poised to become the world’s fastest growing major economy this year. Meanwhile, neighbouring China, which is being pitched as India’s rival by the West, is slowing down. Its ageing population and policies are being cited as the reasons. For decades, China’s population fuelled its growth and that of the world. Now it is India’s turn which appears to have overtaken as the world’s most populous nation. So what can India learn from its powerful neighbour on the demographic front?

Indian government, meanwhile, is giving final touches to its annual budget which will be tabled on February 1. So how will behave in the run up to the budget? Will it finally see some decisive moves after remaining muted this month?

Infrastructure development is likely to remain the key focus area in the upcoming budget. In the previous budget, the government had allotted 4,710 crore rupees for the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project which will connect Delhi to Meerut. We tell about RRTS and more in this episode of the podcast.