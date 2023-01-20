What is the Regional Rapid Transit System? Everything you need to know

-
-
The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train, on Thursday, achieved a top speed of 160 kmph during a test run on the 17 km priority stretch from Duhai depot to Sahibabad in Ghaziabad. It is among the top speeds achieved by any train in India.
The test was undertaken to check the speed and infrastructure of the RRTS.
What is RRTS?
The RRTS is a dedicated, high speed and high-capacity rail-based commuter service that will connect different regions in the national capital region (NCR). It will offer high-frequency, point-to-point travel at an average speed of 160 kmph.
The travellers will be able to travel long distances in less time and with fewer stops.
RRTS will provide a "multi-modal integration" connecting the Railway Stations, Bus Depots, airports, and Metro stations.
How is it different from Delhi Metro?
The distance travelled on Delhi Metro is usually short and has several stops in between. The RRTS, on the other hand, will be used for relatively longer transits and will have fewer stops.
RRTS will also be faster as compared to the DMRC's train. The operational speed of RRTS will be 160 kmph, but for Delhi Metro, it is usually around 80 kmph.
RRTS- The Journey
In 2005, Niti Aayog, then known as the Planning Commission, formed a task force in 2005 under the chairmanship of the secretary of the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD) to develop a multi-modal transit system for Delhi NCR.
The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) proposed to connect urban, industrial (SEZs/industrial parks), regional and sub-regional centres through a fast rail-based RRTS to enhance the connectivity within the NCR. The main objective was to reduce the dependence of commuters on road-based transportation.
This was included in NCRPB's Integrated Transport Plan (ITP) for NCR 2032.
The Task Force also identified 8 corridors and prioritised three corridors, Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Alwar, for implementation.
NCRTC was made the project's nodal agency, and it was formed as a joint venture of the Centre and the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
The agency said that apart from reducing pollution by decreasing traffic, RRTS will result in the region's economic development. The economic benefits will be distributed as the activities can be spread over a larger geographical area. It will also reduce the traffic congestion in Delhi NCR.
The section between Sahibabad and Duhai will become operational by March.
First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 14:38 IST
