After a brief lull, tomato prices are once again on the boil in the national capital and also elsewhere in Northern India with Mother Dairy selling the kitchen staple at a whopping Rs 259 per kg.In other areas of the national capital too prices jumped overnight and as per a department of consumer data, between August 1 and August 2, tomato prices in the national capital were pricier by Rs 23 per kg.In the hills, the rates were even higher and between August 1 and 2, tomatoes have become costlier by a whopping Rs 120 per kg in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, while in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, tomato rates have gone up by a steep Rs 110 per kg in a span of just 24 hours.In comparison, the price increase in southern states was relatively less steep with rates rising by Rs 11 per kg in Bengaluru and in some southern markets, prices even fell as compared to August 1.Traders said incessant rains in main growing belts of southern India and disruption in transport in Himachal Pradesh and UP due to damage to the road infrastructure is the price reason for this overnight and sudden.“Even in the main growing regions where the crop is now being cultivated or in the fields, tomatoes are not selling anywhere less than Rs 100-150 a kilogram, so naturally when it comes to the mandis the rates get further jacked up,” Anil Malhotra, former member of Azadpur APMC and chairman of Vegetable Traders Association told Business Standard.Malhotra said that rates won’t get down until September 20-25 when crops from main growing regions of Maharashtra namely Sholapur, Nasik and from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh start hitting the market.“We will get a price of Rs 30 per kg for tomatoes only after two months, not immediately,” Malhotra said.In Mother Dairy (which retails vegetables under the Safal brand), a senior official said that they have been compelled to push up the price as their purchase cost had gone up in the last two days.“We bought tomatoes for around Rs 240 per kg yesterday from the designated mandis and after adding all the commission and charges were forced to sell them at Rs 259 per kg today in some of the outlets. But, today we purchased at a rate which is Rs 40 per kg less from the mandis so there could be some moderation in the prices soon,” the official from Safal said.He said that in North India widespread damage has been reported to the tomato crop due to incessant rains while the perishability has also gone down.“Till a few weeks back the tomatoes that we got could withstand transit of 7-8 days but the new ones are getting spoiled in just 3-4 days which is also increasing their perishability,” the official said.Tomato prices have been under pressure for more than a month now on account of supply disruptions caused due to heavy rainfall in the key producing regions.With the central government's intervention through sale of tomatoes at a subsidized rate since July 14, retail prices in the national capital had begun softening recently but have again firmed up due to short supply.According to Azadpur Tomato Association President Ashok Kaushik, "In the last three days, the arrival of tomatoes has reduced as the crop has been damaged in the growing regions because of heavy rainfall." Azadpur mandi saw arrival of only 15 per cent tomatoes on Wednesday as only six small trucks could get the supplies from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, he said, adding this has led to firming up of prices.Kaushik however said the supply situation is expected to improve in the next ten days. In 2022-23 India is projected to produce around 20.62 million tonnes of tomatoes which is marginally less than the same period last year.