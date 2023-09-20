Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho to visit Kolkata during Durga Puja

Retired Brazilian legend Ronaldinho is set to visit Kolkata during the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja next month.

An official privy to the development said that Ronaldinho is likely to visit the city between October 15-19 but the final date will be ascertained following the confirmation date of Barca Legends match at Congo.

According to the official, Ronaldinho, who will be visiting Kolkata for the first time, is expected to feature in a short charity match, besides visiting a football clinic and a Durga Puja pandal. He will also inaugurate a statue of Argentine FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

A two-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldinho is also expected to attend some sponsor meet and greet events and visit the nearby town of Rishra.

The official involved has played a key role in bringing football legends to the city in the past, including Maradona, Pele and Cafu.

He also played a role in bringing current Argentinian World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this July to the city.

Notably, Ronaldinho also has his football academy in the city, the R10 Academy, in Rajarhat.