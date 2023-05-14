close

167K cases settled in National Lok Adalat, settlement amount at Rs 3099 cr

Around 167,693 cases were settled in the second National Lok Adalat of 2023, which was organized by Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA)

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 7:30 AM IST
Around 1,67,693 cases were settled in the second National Lok Adalat of 2023, which was organized by Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) under the aegis of National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) in all district court complexes, High Court of Delhi and Tribunals on Saturday.

The total settlement amount in these cases is Rs3099.63 crore.

Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, DSLSA stated under the able stewardship and guidance of Justice Siddharth Mridul, Judge, High Court of Delhi & Executive Chairperson, DSLSA has always endeavoured to promote ADR techniques for dispute resolution amongst the parties, both at the pre-institutional stage as well as at the litigative stages.

He added that a diverse bouquet of cases such as cases under Section 138 Negotiable Instruments Act, Criminal Compoundable Cases, Civil Cases, MACT Cases, Bank Recovery matters, Matrimonial Disputes (except divorce cases), Land Acquisition cases, and cases involving Labour Disputes, cases under Arbitration & Conciliation Act- were taken up for disposal this time. Additionally, compoundable traffic challans were also taken up for disposal.

Justice Siddharth Mridul, alongwith Shailender Kaur, Principal District & Sessions Judge, South District; Renu Bhatnagar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, South East District; Mukesh Kumar Gupta and other dignitaries personally visited the Saket Court Complex to oversee the arrangements for Lok Adalat.

They also took a tour of the court complex and interacted with the judicial officers and Associate Members. Justice Siddharth Mridul also spared his valuable time to felicitate the transgenders, acid attack victims, senior citizens and members of the North East region who had been deployed as Associate Members at Saket Court Complex.

In the seven District Court Complexes, 347 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted to deal with all types of Civil and Criminal Compoundable cases, the press release issued stated.

Transcending past boundaries, 2,34,681 cases have been referred in this National Lok Adalat this time in District Courts.

This is the highest referral figure till date. These include 1,55,000 traffic challans; 14,912 traffic challans which were pending in Courts; 41,183 pending cases; and 23,586 pre - litigative cases, officials said in a release.

Out of these, 1,66,631 cases have been disposed of for a total settlement amount of Rs. 156.92 Crores. It is stated that 541 cases of MACT were settled for a cumulative settlement amount of Rs. 43.42 Crores.

One MACT Case of 2022 titled "Asha Rani Vs. Dinesh" was settled in South West DLSA, Dwarka Courts Complex, for an amount of Rs.1.24 Crores (approx.) to be paid by the insurance company to the dependants of the motor accident victim.

One of the oldest cases of the year 1995, titled "State Vs. Gopal Singh", FIR No.288/1995, P.S. Tilak Marg was also settled, it is stated. In the above, 1,36,665 traffic challans were disposed of across Delhi for a cumulative settlement/fine amount of Rs. 1.18 Crores.

At Delhi High Court 33 cases were settled for a settlement amount was Rs. 2.66 Crores. At District Consumer Forums 134 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs. 4.92 Crores.

At Debt Recovery Tribunals 174 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs. 2933.34 Crores. Lok Adalat Bench for electricity matter was also constituted at Permanent Lok Adalat where 721 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs. 1.78 Crores.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 14 2023 | 7:30 AM IST

