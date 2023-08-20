Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Top headlines: Hero Moto targets enhanced mkt share, market wrap and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Hero MotoCorp

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

M-cap of seven of 10 firms declines by Rs 80,200 cr; TCS biggest laggard

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms declined by Rs 80,200.24 crore last week amid a weak trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards. In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark fell by 373.99 points or 0.57 per cent. From the top 10 pack, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were the gainers while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance saw a decline in their valuation. Read more

Trends, trading activity of foreign investors to guide markets: Analysts

With the first quarter earnings season coming to an end, the domestic equity markets would be driven by global trends and trading activity of foreign investors this week, analysts said. The movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee against the dollar would also drive trends in the market. "Macroeconomic indicators, trends in global stock markets and FII activities will be pivotal in shaping market trends in the coming days," Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said. Read more

ONGC Videsh secures 3-yr extension for Vietnam oil block in South China Sea

India's flagship overseas firm ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) has secured another three-year extension to explore oil and gas in a Vietnamese block in the contested waters of the South China Sea, the firm's parent ONGC said. This is the eighth extension for OVL, the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The seventh extension to explore oil and gas was till June 15, 2023 and PTI on August 13 reported that the company was in talks with Vietnamese authorities for another three-year extension. Read more

Also Read

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Top Headlines: Welfare schemes in poll-bound states, Q1FY24 results, more

Top headlines: MPC meet expectations, Data bill compliance timelines, more

Top headlines: Jio Financial India's most valued NBFC, turmeric prices soar

Top headlines: Can Tesla sell a Rs 20L electric car, FTA with UAE, and more

Delhi's max temp likely to settle at 37 degree C, partly cloudy sky likely

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary

Kerala govt commences distribution of social security to 6 mn beneficiaries

Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Sonia, Priyanka, and Kharge pay tribute

Rahul to pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 79th birth anniversary in Ladakh


As winter looms, global diesel market is already pricing in a scarcity

At any other time in history, the current state of the global diesel market would have sent some countries into a panic.  All over the world, prices for the fuel are sky-high relative to the crude oil from which it is made, pointing to a scarcity that should alarm inflation-obsessed governments everywhere. And within just a few months, the Northern Hemisphere will enter winter, pushing up demand for heating. Read more
 
With margins back to pre-Covid level, Hero Moto targets enhanced market share

With its margins back to pre-Covid levels, Hero MotoCorp is now looking at sustainable growth, enhancing market share across segments on the back of new product launches over the next few quarters, according to a top company executive. The country's largest two-wheeler maker is also looking at enhancing production capacity to roll out Harley-Davidson X440 which has already received over 25,000 bookings. Read more
Topics : Coronavirus Hero MotoCorp Electric Vehicles MARKET WRAP TCS HDFC Bank Foreign investors ONGC Videsh South China Sea Diesel prices

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon