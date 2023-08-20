Kerala govt commences distribution of social security to 6 mn beneficiaries

The Kerala government has initiated the distribution of social security, welfare board pension for the months of May and June in the state, in view of the upcoming Onam festival season.
The Left government will be distributing Rs 3,200 each to around 6 million beneficiaries and allotted Rs 1,762 crore for this, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
The Left government has been providing welfare board pension of Rs 1,600 each to beneficiaries every month and is currently disbursing the amount for the months of May and June.
"Around 6 million people will receive Rs 3,200 each as social security pension to celebrate Onam. The state government has set aside Rs 1,762 crore, including Rs 212 crore for the welfare board pension, despite the Union Govt's suspension of funds since 2021. Disbursement will be completed by August 23," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.
Attacking the union government, he claimed that even though it has not released its share towards the social security pension for the past two years, the left government has been disturbing the full amount every month without fail.
Vijayan said the central government was yet to disburse its share of Rs 580 crore from January 2021 that the state government has already released to the beneficiaries of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP).
Also Read
Vijayan meets envoys of UAE, Vietnam at Kerala House in Delhi
You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know
LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day
Sharing dais with Kerala CM Vijayan in US to cost $50,000: Reports
Vijayan to go slow on case against 7 Oppn MLAs for Assembly fiasco: Rpt
Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Sonia, Priyanka, and Kharge pay tribute
Rahul to pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 79th birth anniversary in Ladakh
LIVE: J P Nadda to visit Himachal today, to take stock of flood situation
BJP president Nadda to visit Himachal today, take stock of flood situation
Govt launches wedding tourism campaign to show India as premier destination
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)