Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Kerala govt commences distribution of social security to 6 mn beneficiaries

The Left government will be distributing Rs 3,200 each to around 6 million beneficiaries and allotted Rs 1,762 crore for this, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Left government has been providing welfare board pension of Rs 1,600 each to beneficiaries every month and is currently disbursing the amount for the months of May and June

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kerala government has initiated the distribution of social security, welfare board pension for the months of May and June in the state, in view of the upcoming Onam festival season.
The Left government will be distributing Rs 3,200 each to around 6 million beneficiaries and allotted Rs 1,762 crore for this, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
The Left government has been providing welfare board pension of Rs 1,600 each to beneficiaries every month and is currently disbursing the amount for the months of May and June.
"Around 6 million people will receive Rs 3,200 each as social security pension to celebrate Onam. The state government has set aside Rs 1,762 crore, including Rs 212 crore for the welfare board pension, despite the Union Govt's suspension of funds since 2021. Disbursement will be completed by August 23," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.
Attacking the union government, he claimed that even though it has not released its share towards the social security pension for the past two years, the left government has been disturbing the full amount every month without fail.
Vijayan said the central government was yet to disburse its share of Rs 580 crore from January 2021 that the state government has already released to the beneficiaries of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP).

Also Read

Vijayan meets envoys of UAE, Vietnam at Kerala House in Delhi

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day

Sharing dais with Kerala CM Vijayan in US to cost $50,000: Reports

Vijayan to go slow on case against 7 Oppn MLAs for Assembly fiasco: Rpt

Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Sonia, Priyanka, and Kharge pay tribute

Rahul to pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 79th birth anniversary in Ladakh

LIVE: J P Nadda to visit Himachal today, to take stock of flood situation

BJP president Nadda to visit Himachal today, take stock of flood situation

Govt launches wedding tourism campaign to show India as premier destination

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala government social security

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon