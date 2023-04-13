close

K'taka polls: BJP announces 2nd list of 23, denies ticket to 7 sitting MLAs

Discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP in Karnataka with the party facing the heat after announcing its first list of candidates

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 7:09 AM IST
The BJP on Wednesday announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa who was recently arrested on corruption charges.

The party released its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday.

The latest list does not include Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, from where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar wants to contest. It also does not include candidate for the Shivamogga city segment, where sitting MLA and former minister K S Eshwarappa has announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Shettar has been asked by the party's top brass to make way for youngsters, but he has asserted that he wants to contest one last time.

The list includes four Scheduled Caste, one Scheduled Tribe and two women candidates.

Channagiri MLA Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested by Lokayukta police on corruption charges, was among the incumbent MLAs who were not included in the list. Shiv Kumar has been fielded from the Channagiri seat.

In Haveri, sitting MLA Nehru Olekar was replaced by Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar, while in Byndoor, sitting MLA B Sukumar Shetty made way for Gururaj Gantihole.

Mudigere sitting MLA M P Kumaraswamy was dropped and Deepak Doddaiah was named in his place.

Recently, there was a large-scale protest against HD Kumaraswamy by a section of party workers in the constituency, when veteran leader BS Yediyurappa visited there.

Kalghatgi MLA C M Nimbannavar (76) has been replaced by Nagaraj Chabbi who quit Congress and joined the party recently, and in Mayakonda, Basavaraja Naik has been given the ticket instead of sitting MLA N Linganna.

Davangere North MLA S A Ravindranath (76) was denied renomination. Instead, Lokikere Nagraj got the ticket.

Discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP in Karnataka with the party facing the heat after announcing its first list of candidates on Tuesday after some aspirants who missed the bus expressing displeasure.

The party has so far announced candidates for 212 of the total 224 seats.

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 12:52 AM IST

