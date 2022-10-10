Latest news LIVE: Schools closed in most UP districts amid heavy rains

JUST IN

Himachal CM launches development projects worth over Rs 60 crore in Kinnaur
MS Dhoni launches made-in-India 'Droni' camera drone for farming solutions
Top Headlines: Run-up to Budget 2023-24, India Inc's Q2 earnings, and more
Gujarat police book over 20 Pakistan Marines Security Agency personnel
Rajasthan govt to keep a check on food adulteration ahead of festival days
135 fishermen return to West Bengal after over a year in Bangladesh jail
J-K Police arrest two LeT terrorists under PSA from Bandipora district
1 killed, 3 injured in high-pressure gas leak at Navi Mumbai power plant
Delhi records second-highest rainfall of 74 mm in a day after 15 years
Heavy rains: Lucknow, other UP districts order closure of schools on Monday
New Delhi 
Lucknow, UP rains
Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have declared holiday for all schools on Monday in view of heavy rains. District authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad have ordered closure of schools. All classes in schools across educational boards in these districts have been ordered to remain closed. In Aligarh, the schools have been closed till October 12.

Delhi, with 74 mm of rainfall till 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, has recorded its second highest precipitation on a day in October since 2007, according to the India Meteorological Department data. Incessant rain since Saturday that continued till late Sunday night in the national capital has also led to significant drop in the temperature. Traffic jams and waterlogging were also seen in many areas of Delhi-NCR. According to the meteorological department, not much precipitation is expected in Delhi and nearby areas on Monday.

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday resigned from his post, amid a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced. The BJP had attacked him and the Aam Aadmi Party after a video went viral showing him attending the event on October 5 where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as gods.




First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 08:19 IST