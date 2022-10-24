JUST IN

Latest news LIVE: PM Modi lands in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

From Diwali celebrations and Cyclone Sitrang to coronavirus cases and air pollution catch all the latest developments from across the globe here

New Delhi 
PM Modi landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with soldiers. (Photo: ANI)
As India's streets and homes lit up with colourful lanterns and glowing lamps with millions celebrate Diwali, the "festival of Lights," President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended greeting for the occassion to the citizens.  This year, India is celebrating the festival in a grand way across the world after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the pandemic still far from being over, India continues to record new cases every day. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) has raised alarm regarding the rise in Covid-19 cases and said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in the country. 

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal that intensified into a cyclone on Sunday is expected to intensify further into more severe cyclonic storm, according to a warning issues by the India Meteorological Department.

India continues to grapple with air pollution issue as the Delhi-NCR region along with other major cities like Hyderabad remains under a think blanket of smog. 

Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak could end up becoming the country's next prime minister if his opponent Penny Mordaunt fails to win the backing of 100 MPs by today. Sunak already has the backing of 142 members of the parliament.
 

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 09:18 IST