Latest news LIVE: Voting for second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls starts

Gujarat polls: Cong candidate Kanti Kharadi 'missing' after alleged assault
MCD polls: Voters boycott 3 polling stations in Delhi's Nangal Thakran ward
Iran morality police status unclear after 'closure' comment due to protests
Culture is the mirror of society, says Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal
PM thanks several world leaders for wishes on India assuming G20 presidency
G20 delegates get a taste of Rajasthan delicacies at first Sherpa meeting
Nation will become 'viswaguru' in 25 years, says President Droupadi Murmu
BSF conducts Raising Day parade in Amritsar for first time in 57 yrs
J-K to create pool of cyber security analysts to tackle cyber terrorism
G20 Sherpas in Udaipur to discuss tech transformation, green development
Topics
Today News | Digital divide | Indian Economy

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Gujarat polls, Elections, Voters, voting day
Surendranagar: People wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Bhalgamda village in Surendranagar district, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Voting for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections is underway. The fate of the political parties will be decided by over 25 million voters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, with 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts of central and north Gujarat going up for polling.

Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal on Sunday said India is capable of sustaining an economic growth of 9 per cent for many years, even as he asserted that a high sustained GDP growth rate is key for the world to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Speaking at a side event of the first Sherpa meeting under India's G20 presidency, the economist said India has a per capita income of only $2,200 and that has been achieved after several years of very high growth rate.

India's planned regulation of online gaming will apply to all real-money games after the prime minister's office overruled a proposal to only regulate games of skill and leave out games of chance, reported Reuters on Sunday. The much-awaited regulations are seen shaping the future of India's gaming sector that research firm Redseeer estimates will be worth $7 billion by 2026, dominated by real-money games. 

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 08:09 IST