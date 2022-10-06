Latest LIVE: Uddhav, Shinde accuse each other of betrayal on Dussehra

Maharashtra Chief Minister and his predecessor on Wednesday accused each other of betrayal as the groups headed by them held Dussehra rallies in Mumbai. While branded Shinde and his supporters as traitors for teaming up with the BJP to wrest power, the latter said Thackeray had betrayed people of Maharashtra who voted for the Sena and BJP to form an alliance government, by teaming up with Congress and NCP after 2019 Assembly elections.

Mobile subscribers will get up to 600 megabit per second speed in during the launch phase and handsets are expected to work at par with professional computers for accessing apps and data processing, according to industry players. has started providing 5G services to select customers in parts of four cities -- Delhi Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi -- and Bharti Airtel in parts of eight cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Siliguri -- to all customers with 5G handsets.



India may have wasted a little over 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of September, as the doses were past their shelf lives. Assuming a price of Rs 225 per dose (for Covishield and Covaxin), the value of the wasted stock is around Rs 2,250 crore. Meanwhile, sources in the vaccine manufacturing industry indicate that they have no plans to seek further extensions in the shelf lives of these Covid-19 vaccines.

A centrally mandated authority has shut 344 industries in Delhi and the Capital Region (NCR) for violating air pollution norms since last December. In its first round of inspections and fines, the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) flying squad issued closure notices to 484 units or establishments. Apart from industries, 99 construction and demolition (C&D) sites, and 41 diesel generator (DG) sets were issued closure notices by the commission’s Enforcement Task Force (ETF).