Tourism department plans tours of unexplored places in Delhi for students

The Delhi government's Tourism department will approach the Education department to take students on tours of places not often visited to increase footfall at unexplored sites, an official said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tourism

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
The Tourism department often assists schools during their tours and picnics at monuments in the national capital.

"We have been conducting guided tours for quite a long time but we just provide assistance to the schools at present. They do it on their own. There are certain parts in the national capital that are not visited often.

"We are planning to take it up with the Education department if they can send schoolchildren to these spots," the official told PTI.

Among these unexplored places are Mirza Ghalib ki Haveli, the Mughal period Chor Minar, Bijay Mandal, Rajon ki Baoli, Adham Khan's tomb and the Bade and Chhote Khan tombs.

The official said the department is also offering guided tours to "unexplored" Delhi.

"The Haunted Heritage Walk that started with guided tours of Malcha Mahal is one of the initiatives in this regard," the official added.

The Tourism department will also organise guided tours in a bid to promote delicacies of the national capital.

"In the Dekho Meri Delhi aap, we have mentioned all the delicacies and places to help the tours. We provide guided tours to allow people to enjoy Delhi's delicacies," the official added.

The Delhi government plans to organise at least one cultural event every month in the run-up to the G20 Summit to boost tourism, officials said last week.

Preparations are underway by the Tourism department for the events, including state-level dance and film festivals.

To promote tourism, the Delhi government has taken a host of initiatives such as roping in social media influencers, upgrading the Tourism department website and teaming up with the archaeology department and cab aggregators, among others.

Magazines highlighting tourist hotspots across Delhi have been made available at city hotels while brochures are also being printed.

First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

