First international cruise ship of current tourist season arrives in Goa

Viking Mars, the first international cruise ship of the current tourist season in Goa

Traditional Goan music played out and flowers were given as disembarked from an international cruise liner in Vasco town on Wednesday, setting the tone for an upbeat tourist season after a long gap as shadows of the Covid-19 pandemic receded.

In Goa, where tourism is the mainstay of the economy, the arrival of Viking Mars, the first international of the current tourist season, was an occasion to celebrate.

As soon as the ship docked at Vasco and 650 disembarked, Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar moved forward to lead a traditional welcome. The were given flowers by local women complemented by the beating of drums.

"This is the first international to arrive in for the current tourist season," a senior state Tourism department official said.

He said the state government has been promoting cruise tourism by organising road shows and participating in tourism marts to promote .

The peak tourism season in typically stretches from mid-November to mid-February as the weather is pleasant and comfortable during this period.

"The arrival of an international cruise will help the economy of Goa. It will help all stakeholders in tourism," he added.

Taxi operators were present in large numbers anticipating brisk business.

"The first international has arrived after a long gap due to the COVID pandemic. Taxi operators and local people arrived here to welcome the international guests with arrangements of traditional music, Amonkar told reporters.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic brought tourism in Goa to a standstill.

Tourism stakeholders including restaurant owners and taxi operators faced huge losses but the arrival of the cruise ship has given them a ray of hope. We expect a good business opportunity, the MLA said.

