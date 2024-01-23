Traffic movement in central Delhi hit due to R-Day parade dress rehearsal

The advisory requested motorists to observe traffic rules and follow directions of police personnel deployed at intersections (Photo: PTI)

Commuters were stuck in traffic jams near India Gate in central Delhi on Tuesday as vehicular movement was affected due to a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade.

Traffic was affected on C-Hexagon, Ashoka Road and Rafi Marg near Krishi Bhawan. Traffic police personnel were deployed on these routes to manage the movement of vehicles.

The traffic was also affected on Outer Ring Road and near the Pragati Maidan tunnel, Sarai Kale Khan, ITO.

Motorists had a harrowing time getting to their destinations and many reached late.

A woman who was coming from south Delhi to Connaught Place said she got stuck in heavy traffic near Kartavya Path.

"It takes me around 20 minutes to reach Connaught Place but today it took me around 35 to 40 minutes," she said.

Some commuters said there were long queues at entry and exit gates of the Central Secretariat metro station as many tried to ditch the traffic.

Delhi Police had issued an advisory on Monday informing people about road closures in central Delhi for the full dress rehearsal.

The rehearsal started at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and passed via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg before culminating at the Red Fort.

To facilitate smooth passage of the parade, traffic movement on Kartavya Path, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, was stopped at 6 pm on Monday. The stretch reopened after the dress rehearsal was completed on Tuesday.

According to the advisory issued on Monday, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15.

The advisory requested motorists to observe traffic rules and follow directions of police personnel deployed at intersections.