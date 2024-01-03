Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

GATE 2024 admit cards to be released today: Check key dates, exam details

GATE 2024 will be conducted February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Here are all the details on the exam, centres, questions papers, and where & how to download the admit card

Image used for repreImage used for representation purpose onlysentative purpose only

Image used for representation purpose only

BS Trends New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT)s on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE. The annual exam will be conducted in February 2024, with results expected in March. The admit cards will be released by IISc on Wednesday, the exact time of which has still not been announced. Before the admit cards are available, here is everything you need to know about the GATE 2024 exam, key dates, timings, and more.

It is important to note that admit cards will not be sent by post and must be downloaded from the official GATE website.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What is the GATE exam?


GATE evaluates understanding in engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities subjects. The score aids in admission and financial assistance for master's and doctoral programmes. Certain Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.

This year IISc introduced a new paper this year on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA). With this, the total number of papers has gone up to 30.

This year, more than 800,000 applicants registered to sit for these exams, which is nearly 25 per cent more than the previous year when around 670,000 candidates registered. Of this, around 517,000 candidates sat for the GATE 2023 exam, for which only 18 per cent qualified.

GATE 2024 exam dates


The exams will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024 in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to download GATE 2024 hall ticket?


  1. Visit official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
  2. Click on the admit card download link.
  3. Input credentials (contact numbers and date of birth).
  4. Submit and download GATE 2024 admit card.
  5. To prepare for the exam, mock tests are available on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

What to check in the GATE 2024 admit card?


Candidates must verify key details, including name, paper combinations, photograph, and signature. Exam centre and other specifics must also be checked.

Also Read

GATE 2024: Admit card to be released today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 to be released today on iimcat.ac.in; Read for more

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

GATE 2024 application process begins, view these details before applying

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

JEE-Main: Frisking, biometric attendance to be repeated after toilet breaks

CM Patnaik approves hike in monthly stipend of nursing, pharmacy students

GATE 2024: Admit card to be released today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

CTET Admit Card 2024: Admit card to release soon, here's how to download

More stringent international student visa norms come into force in UK


In case of errors, candidates should contact IISc Bangalore promptly to rectify details before the exam.

GATE 2024 exam schedule


GATE 2024 response sheets availability: From February 16, 2024

GATE 2024 answer keys release: February 21, 2024

GATE 2024 challenge period for answer keys: February 22 to 25, 2024

GATE 2024 result announcement: March 16, 2024

GATE 2024 score cards availability: March 23, 2024

GATE 2024 exam centres


Candidates are allotted among eight centres based on application details. Exam zones include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore, and IIT Roorkee.

GATE 2024 question types and marking scheme


The GATE 2024 examination consists of a single paper with a duration of three hours. The exam may contain a combination of multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs) and/or numerical answer type (NAT) questions. All questions will carry 1 or 2 marks that will total to 100.

For MCQs: 1 mark or 2 marks; negative marking for wrong answers.

For MSQs: No negative marking. No partial marks.

For NAT questions: No negative marking; answers entered using virtual keypad.

GATE 2024 exam marks distribution


General Aptitude: 15 marks

Engineering Mathematics: 13 marks

Subject Questions: 72 marks

Candidates will be provided only one scribble pad at the time of the exam. If the candidates require a second one, they must return the first. A virtual scientific calculator will also be available on the computer screen.
 
Topics : GATE Engineering institute Entrance Exams IIT entrance exam architecture Science Indian Institute of Science IISc IISc Admit Card

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon