GATE 2024 admit cards to be released today: Check key dates, exam details

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT)s on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE. The annual exam will be conducted in February 2024, with results expected in March. The admit cards will be released by IISc on Wednesday, the exact time of which has still not been announced. Before the admit cards are available, here is everything you need to know about the GATE 2024 exam, key dates, timings, and more.

It is important to note that admit cards will not be sent by post and must be downloaded from the official GATE website.

What is the GATE exam?

GATE evaluates understanding in engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities subjects. The score aids in admission and financial assistance for master's and doctoral programmes. Certain Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.

This year IISc introduced a new paper this year on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA). With this, the total number of papers has gone up to 30.

This year, more than 800,000 applicants registered to sit for these exams, which is nearly 25 per cent more than the previous year when around 670,000 candidates registered. Of this, around 517,000 candidates sat for the GATE 2023 exam, for which only 18 per cent qualified.

GATE 2024 exam dates

The exams will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024 in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to download GATE 2024 hall ticket?

Visit official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Click on the admit card download link. Input credentials (contact numbers and date of birth). Submit and download GATE 2024 admit card. To prepare for the exam, mock tests are available on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

What to check in the GATE 2024 admit card?

Candidates must verify key details, including name, paper combinations, photograph, and signature. Exam centre and other specifics must also be checked.

In case of errors, candidates should contact IISc Bangalore promptly to rectify details before the exam.

GATE 2024 exam schedule

GATE 2024 response sheets availability: From February 16, 2024

GATE 2024 answer keys release: February 21, 2024

GATE 2024 challenge period for answer keys: February 22 to 25, 2024

GATE 2024 result announcement: March 16, 2024

GATE 2024 score cards availability: March 23, 2024

GATE 2024 exam centres

Candidates are allotted among eight centres based on application details. Exam zones include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore, and IIT Roorkee.

GATE 2024 question types and marking scheme

The GATE 2024 examination consists of a single paper with a duration of three hours. The exam may contain a combination of multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs) and/or numerical answer type (NAT) questions. All questions will carry 1 or 2 marks that will total to 100.

For MCQs: 1 mark or 2 marks; negative marking for wrong answers.

For MSQs: No negative marking. No partial marks.

For NAT questions: No negative marking; answers entered using virtual keypad.

GATE 2024 exam marks distribution

General Aptitude: 15 marks

Engineering Mathematics: 13 marks

Subject Questions: 72 marks

Candidates will be provided only one scribble pad at the time of the exam. If the candidates require a second one, they must return the first. A virtual scientific calculator will also be available on the computer screen.

