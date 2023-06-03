Train accident: Govt asks airlines to keep fares on Odisha flights in check



"Further, any cancellation and rescheduling on flights due to the (Balasore) incident may be done without penal charges," the advisory mentioned. Airlines should "monitor" the abnormal surge in airfares on Odisha flights and keep them in check, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in an advisory on Saturday.



At least 288 people have died in one of the worst accidents involving three trains that happened at Balasore in Odisha on Friday night. A MoCA official on the condition of anonymity explained that the spot airfares on major routes such as Bhubaneswar-Delhi, Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar-Kolkata are anywhere between Rs 9,000 -- Rs 17,000 and it has got the government concerned.



"In view of the unfortunate accident in Odisha, the MoCA has advised all airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports of the state and take necessary action regarding the same," the MoCA's advisory noted. The Bhubaneswar airport, Odisha's largest, handles about 624 flights per week to and from 19 cities across the country. IndiGo, AirAsia India and Vistara operate about 56.7 per cent, 20.2 per cent and nine per cent weekly flights to and from the Bhubaneswar airport, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

