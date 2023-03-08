JUST IN
Come April, you won't get these HBO shows on Disney+ Hotstar: Reasons here
Maha govt must compensate farmers: Ajit Pawar after unseasonal rain damages
Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; 3 rescued
Andhra Pradesh to install 1.8 million smart meters on farm motors in a year
Manik Saha sworn-in for second term as Tripura CM in presence of PM Modi
Sisodia refused Vipassana cell in Tihar jail: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj
K'taka bribe case: Accused BJP MLA likely to appear before Lokayukta today
India slams Pak foriegn minister Bilawal for raking up Kashmir at UNSC
India proud of its resilient Nari-Shakti: Amit Shah on Int'l Women's Day
PM Modi arrives in Tripura to join swearing-in ceremony of Manik Saha
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Come April, you won't get these HBO shows on Disney+ Hotstar: Reasons here
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US-India airfares shoot up as impact of Russia's war in Ukraine continues

Invasion has resulted in fuel costs increasing; the closure of Russian airspace for western airlines

Topics
airfares | Russia Ukraine Conflict | airlines

Aneesh Phadnis & Deepak Patel  |  Mumbai/Delhi 

While traffic is steadily rising, it is still less than the peak in March when 7.8 million people flew and also down 50 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.

Passengers flying between North America and India paid up to 50 per cent more on one-way tickets in 2022 compared to 2019, an analysis of fares shows.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on airfares

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 13:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU