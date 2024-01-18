Transparent system, people's participation led to poverty decline: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that a transparent system put in by his government, its honest efforts and emphasis on people's participation have led to nearly 25 crore people being lifted out of poverty in the last nine years.

Nobody could have thought that poverty in India can decline but the poor has shown that it can be if they are given resources, he said in an address during a virtual interaction with beneficiaries of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

Citing a Niti Aayog report, which highlighted the decline in poverty numbers, Modi said India has presented a model to other countries in helping the poor and has drawn global attention.

It is a very encouraging report, he said.

Modi said the Yatra has met success beyond his imagination and his government is likely to extend its deadline beyond January 26 due to an increasing demand from the masses that the vehicles meant to publicise welfare schemes and enlist more beneficiaries should visit their places too.

It has become a mass movement in two months and a study will find it as a great example of the last-mile delivery, the prime minister said.

It has already reached 70-80 per cent of panchayats, he said



The 'Vikas Rath' has become 'Vishwas Rath', infusing trust among people that no deprived person will be left out of its benefits, he said.

Health check-up of over four crore people have been done during the Yatra and over 2.5 crore screened for TB, he said, adding that over 50 crore 'ayushman' cards have been given to people and while nearly 35 lakh farmers have been included in the 'PM Kisan Yojna'.

These are not merely statistics for him but a source of life as he has always tried to ensure saturation of welfare schemes coverage, he said, stressing on the need for good nutrition, health and treatment for people besides houses with water, cooking gas and power connections.

He noted as to how crores of people have got bank accounts and opportunities to do something on their own.

Over four crore poor families have got a house of their own in the last 10 years and owners of 70 per cent of them are women, which has boosted their empowerment, he said.

The average period to build the house for the poor has come down to nearly 100 days from 300 days earlier, he said.

It is his government's priority to boost rural economy and empower farmers, he said.

"India is changing rapidly. People's self-confidence, trust in government and the resolve to build a new India is visible all round," he said.